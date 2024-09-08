AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on APPF. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total transaction of $3,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,848,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total transaction of $3,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,270 shares in the company, valued at $8,848,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 403,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,810,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,624 shares of company stock valued at $22,310,152 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 589.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $222.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.47 and a 200-day moving average of $233.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.69 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts predict that AppFolio will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

