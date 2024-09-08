Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARCH opened at $120.29 on Friday. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $116.44 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 99.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

