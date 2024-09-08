Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target Cut to $188.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $198.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Arch Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

ARCH stock opened at $120.29 on Friday. Arch Resources has a one year low of $116.44 and a one year high of $187.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 13.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,465,000 after buying an additional 286,359 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,396,000 after acquiring an additional 119,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,146,000 after acquiring an additional 58,821 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 522,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 478,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,917,000 after purchasing an additional 59,072 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

