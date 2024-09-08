Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Hits New 1-Year High at $126.00

Shares of Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 126 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 123.80 ($1.63), with a volume of 42779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.50 ($1.56).

Arcontech Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of £16.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,550.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Arcontech Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Arcontech Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. Arcontech Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Arcontech Group Company Profile

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

