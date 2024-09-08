Argan (NYSE:AGX) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $94.67 and last traded at $94.61, with a volume of 49929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.38.

The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $227.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.05 million. Argan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Argan’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Insider Activity at Argan

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.31, for a total value of $147,614.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 175,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,760,554.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Hibbert Watson sold 15,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,273.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.31, for a total transaction of $147,614.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 175,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,760,554.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,039 shares of company stock worth $7,712,880. Company insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Argan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,309,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,658 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Argan by 32.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 43,258 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Argan by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.38.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

