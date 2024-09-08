Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $280,575.36 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.23, for a total value of $280,575.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,962,563.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $6,289,356.08.

On Friday, August 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84.

On Monday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $8,925,000.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $8,675,000.00.

Arista Networks stock opened at $314.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $376.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.03.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.63.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

