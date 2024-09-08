Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $205,036.56 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.09, for a total value of $205,036.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $25,278.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arista Networks Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $314.31 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $376.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.09 and a 200-day moving average of $311.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

