Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 4,172 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Exelon by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Exelon by 646.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Exelon Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $38.20 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.