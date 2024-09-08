Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 60,463 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,463 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVUE opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. Kenvue’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 105.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

