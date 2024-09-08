Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 87 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $282,329,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth about $128,089,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,922,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $72,797,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $305.04 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.44.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.