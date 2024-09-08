Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $270.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

