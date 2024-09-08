Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 110,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 48,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 31,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB opened at $223.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $230.04.

Insider Activity

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. UBS Group upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.47.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

