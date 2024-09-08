Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,025,521,000 after buying an additional 201,817 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Targa Resources by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after purchasing an additional 962,073 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 178,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $160,140.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 12,641 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $1,700,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,390. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

TRGP stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.26. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $152.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.82 and a 200 day moving average of $121.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.