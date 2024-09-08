Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cencora were worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 2.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 5.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Cencora by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.13.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $234.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.44 and its 200 day moving average is $233.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.41 and a 1-year high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

