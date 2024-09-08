Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,328 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.