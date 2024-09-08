Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Trading Down 1.5 %

HubSpot stock opened at $496.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3,148.72 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.90.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $672,828.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,507,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.79.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

