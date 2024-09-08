Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,705,689.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,902,278 shares of company stock valued at $942,086,320 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE DELL opened at $102.00 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.36.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.