Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.93 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,561,000 after purchasing an additional 156,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,142,000 after buying an additional 151,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after acquiring an additional 521,456 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,379,000 after acquiring an additional 48,909 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $350,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $156.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.87. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HSBC raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

