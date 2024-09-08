Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.77 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,570,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,573,075,000 after buying an additional 2,163,068 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,208,760,000 after purchasing an additional 251,915 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Biogen by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,589,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,772,000 after purchasing an additional 81,283 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $200.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of -0.06. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.35.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

