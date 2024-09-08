Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWM opened at $91.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $98.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.46%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

