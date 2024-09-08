Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,029 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Cummins by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,101,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 5,896.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cummins by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 1.2 %

Cummins stock opened at $293.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.83.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.55.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

