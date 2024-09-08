Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,044 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 78,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,859,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,460,000 after acquiring an additional 29,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

