Arizona State Retirement System Sells 224 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 669.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $231.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.39 and a 200-day moving average of $257.04. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $278.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

