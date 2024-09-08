Arizona State Retirement System Sells 740 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Dover by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 7,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 48,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 40.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 3.2% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 120,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $175.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.06. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $192.31.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at $33,285,578.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,576,733. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.63.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

