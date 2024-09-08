Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 280.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,722 shares of company stock valued at $20,986,416 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

