Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Sells $91,396.08 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $91,396.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Arteris Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of Arteris stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $271.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.37% and a negative return on equity of 274.66%. The business had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
View Our Latest Analysis on AIP
Arteris Company Profile
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arteris
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.