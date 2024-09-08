Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Sells $91,396.08 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $91,396.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arteris Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $271.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.37% and a negative return on equity of 274.66%. The business had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 143,385 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 117,312 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 342,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 87,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Arteris in the 2nd quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Arteris in the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

