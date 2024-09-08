Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $9.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.38. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.63.
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
