Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $9.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.38. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.