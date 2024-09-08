Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,904 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.89% of Arvinas worth $16,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 1.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arvinas

Arvinas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.