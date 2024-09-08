Ascendis Pharma A/S to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.69). The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($5.60) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.53) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.81) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $277.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $193.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.08.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $119.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.