ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 22.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management increased its position in ASML by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in ASML by 14.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 59,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,585,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $752.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $925.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $950.80. The stock has a market cap of $297.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised ASML from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,147.80.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

