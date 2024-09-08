Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) CMO Sells $25,332.70 in Stock

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) CMO Kyle Fairbanks sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $25,332.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,667.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Asset Entities Stock Performance
ASST stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Asset Entities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 8.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.
Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative return on equity of 207.47% and a negative net margin of 1,574.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Asset Entities Company Profile
Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.
