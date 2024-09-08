Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 470.2% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 285.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $45,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,730.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $546,564.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $45,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,730.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB opened at $21.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

