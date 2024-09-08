AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 46.6% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.66. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

