Atb Cap Markets Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PTEN. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,784,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,677,000 after buying an additional 177,428 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 908,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 435,490 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.