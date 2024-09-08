Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Trading Down 0.6 %
AAME stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.44. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.00.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter.
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
