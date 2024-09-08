Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $369.50

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 369.50 ($4.86) and last traded at GBX 369.50 ($4.86), with a volume of 9373682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($5.13).
ATG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Auction Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a GBX 540 ($7.10) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Auction Technology Group from GBX 560 ($7.36) to GBX 549 ($7.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.
