Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 433,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 20,852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 83,342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,029,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $198,943,000 after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.49.

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $171.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

