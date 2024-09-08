Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Aurania Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year. Noble Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aurania Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Aurania Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

ARU opened at C$0.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$60.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.65. Aurania Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92.

Aurania Resources Company Profile

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

