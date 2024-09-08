Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Up 3.3%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 957,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,728,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUPH

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.25 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott Michael Habig sold 18,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $96,902.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,154.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 576,120 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 196.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 349,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 231,260 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.