AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACQ shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In related news, Director Christopher Harris bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$72,400.00. In other news, Director Christopher Harris purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,901.54. Insiders purchased 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $491,291 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$333.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.64. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$13.75 and a one year high of C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($1.30). The business had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.62 billion. AutoCanada had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 1.2624434 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

