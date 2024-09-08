Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 114.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,171 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $40,628,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Avient by 17,378.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,053,000 after acquiring an additional 479,639 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 162.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 748,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,680,000 after purchasing an additional 463,919 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avient by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,937,000 after purchasing an additional 384,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,724,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,821,000 after purchasing an additional 381,610 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.40 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 89.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Avient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

