Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

AVGR stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($2.39). The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Avinger will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Avinger Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.57% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

