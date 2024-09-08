Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK) Insider Neil Rogan Acquires 5,726 Shares

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) insider Neil Rogan purchased 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £9,905.98 ($13,025.61).

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON BGUK opened at GBX 171.50 ($2.26) on Friday. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 141.40 ($1.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 183.54 ($2.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 169.45. The stock has a market cap of £248.55 million, a PE ratio of 16,950.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust alerts:

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Company Profile

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.