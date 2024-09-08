Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Barratt Developments Stock Down 3.0 %
BTDPY opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
