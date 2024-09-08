Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Barratt Developments Stock Down 3.0 %

BTDPY opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

