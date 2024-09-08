Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

BHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Bausch Health Companies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

NYSE:BHC opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 742.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

