Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $15,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,037,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,814,000 after purchasing an additional 872,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $59,850,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,285,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,082,000 after buying an additional 569,627 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $33,416,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,293.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after acquiring an additional 370,756 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.49 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $105.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 26.02%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.30.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $269,230.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $29,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $411,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

