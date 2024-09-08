Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,462 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,842 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $12,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85,251 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 214.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 98,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $63,206,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $98.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.05.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $52,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,002,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,311,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,383,370 shares of company stock worth $122,233,276 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Best Buy

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.