Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 523,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 49,048,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

Get Bezant Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Colin Bird purchased 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($591,715.98). Insiders own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.