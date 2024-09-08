Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,304.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,304 ($17.15) and last traded at GBX 1,292 ($16.99), with a volume of 134952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,294 ($17.02).

BYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,359 ($17.87) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,315 ($17.29) to GBX 1,385 ($18.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,186 ($15.60) to GBX 1,285 ($16.90) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,214.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,147.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,031.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

