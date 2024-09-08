Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMEA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered Biomea Fusion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth $1,481,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth about $237,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.47.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

